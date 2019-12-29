Cooper, Ernestine, - of Pleasantville, departed this life peacefully in her home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. Ernestine was born on October 23, 1934. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Norman Cooper; her mother, Martha McGowan; her brothers, Joseph and Britt and her sister, Martha McGowan. Mrs. Cooper served as a CNA for "Our Ladies Residents" for 35 years and was an active member of "Mount Pleasant Baptist Church" as a devoted hostess. Ernestine had a generous spirit and a pleasant personality. She was loved by many including her nine children; Gloria Miller (Pleasantville), John Miller (Pleasantville), Duane Corneaux (South Carolina), Norman Cooper (South Carolina), Lena Cooper (Pleasantville), Marlene Cooper (Pleasantville), Yvette Cooper (Alfonso) (Washington State), Clara Cooper (Egg Harbor Township), and Ernestine Dawkins (Wade) (Pleasantville). Ernestine is survived by her aunt, Ethel Derry, 99, of Philadelphia; her brothers and sisters, Ada, Richard, Kathryn, Bessie, Alice and Paul; twenty-two grandchildren, fifty-seven great grandchildren, fourteen great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Ernestine transitioned comfortably and peacefully in her home with the help of her care-takers, Lena, Marlene and Ernestine. A special thank you to hospice care from Holy Redeemer and Respite Care from Meadowview for all of your hard work and support. Please join us to celebrate Ernestine's life. Services will be held at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, Fernwood and Columbia Avenue, in Pleasantville on January 3, 2020. A viewing will be held from 10-11am with an 11am service at the church. Burial will be held at Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams--perfect.com

