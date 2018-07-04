Cooper-Genwright, Leonia Sheila, - 54, of Pleasantville , affectionately called "Sheila", was born February 4, 1964 in Newark, NJ. She transitioned from this life to eternal life on Tuesday June 26, 2018 at the Atlantic City Regional Medical Center surrounded by family and close friends. Everyone who came into contact with Sheila experienced her infectious generosity, love of cooking, and infectious smile. Services will be held Friday, July 6, 2018 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road; Pleasantville, NJ. Public viewing is scheduled from 8:30am-10:00am and Celebration of Life Service at 10:00am followed by Interment at the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, Railroad Boulevard Mayslanding, NJ. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
To My Cousin Sheila. I'm So Greatfully Sad To Hear About Your Passing. It Hurts So Much That I Can't Believe That You're Gone. To Her Children (My Cousins), Lamar, Tashan, Erika, William, & Cindy. I Know You All Have The Strength To Carry Her Legacy As We All Move On In Life. Yes, Unfortunately, She's Passed On Way Too Soon, But Her Spirit Will Always Forever Be In Our Hearts As She Looks Down Upon All Of Us. I Love You My Cousin. Always. We Will Join With You Someday Soon.
Your Cousin, John L. (John-John) Kelly.
Thank You so much cuz she loved you dearly 😘
