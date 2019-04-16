COOPER, JEWEL, - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. Jewel, a life-long native of Atlantic City, was born on January 27, 1949, at Atlantic City Hospital to Dr. David and Dolores Cooper. She was raised in Atlantic City, educated in the Atlantic City Public School system and was a proud graduate of the Atlantic City High School, Class of 1966. Jewel began her extensive nursing career volunteering as a Yellow Bird in the Atlantic City Hospital from 1963-1966. Cooper graduated from the University of Maryland, Class of 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and worked in the nation's 1st Shock Trauma Unit, which opened at University Hospital in Baltimore in 1970. Her nursing career took her to Philadelphia, Miami Beach and back to New Jersey. Jewel was a nurse for over 30 years at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. She spent 10 years in the Detox Unit and 20 years in the Operating Room as a circulating nurse. For 28 years, Jewel was also the Staff Nurse and Curriculum Coordinator for the Atlantic County 48 Hour Intoxicated Driving Resource Center for 2nd D.W.I. offenders. Jewel was a Friend of Bill's and a longtime member of the recovery community and during her career, she helped thousands. She will also be remembered by her announcement at the beginning of every meeting to - PLEASE ...turn off your cell phones!! Jewel retired in February 2017 after a long, fulfilling career in nursing. Jewel was well-loved, well-known and highly respected and will be missed by all of those who knew her. Jewel is survived by her loving and devoted family including Gary Stamps, her husband of 27 years; Alisa Cooper, her sister and brother-in-law, Doug Little; David Cooper Little, her nephew; Penny DaGrossa, sister-in-law; George Stamps, brother-in-law and his wife, Carolyn; Raymond Stamps, brother-in-law and his wife Cynthia; many nieces and nephews and her precious fur babies - Ozzie, BB King, Trey and Rusty. A Memorial Service in Celebration of Jewel's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice.
