Cooper, Nellie G., - 77, of Newtonville, departed this life on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church, 226 French Street, Hammonton. Visitation: 10am - 11am. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.