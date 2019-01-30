Cooper, Nellie G., - 77, of Newtonville, departed this life on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish - St. Joseph Church, 226 French Street, Hammonton. Visitation: 10am - 11am. Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.

