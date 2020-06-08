Copes, Angela L., - 55, of Atlantic City, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Angela affectionately known as Angie was born September 27, 1964, in Atlantic City, NJ in which she was raised. She attended Atlantic City Public Schools and a graduate of the 1982 class of ACHS. Angie worked in the Atlantic City Casino Industry for most of her life. She also worked at Atlantic City Day Nursery as a teacher's aide, MLK Jr School Complex as a camp counselor, a lunch lady, and at their Latchkey program. She was lastly employed as a Security guard for the Atlantic City Convention Center. Angie loved spending time with her family and friends. There wasn't a day that went by when she didn't FaceTime her grandchildren. She loved music. Angie's favorites were Prince and Gerald Levert. She enjoyed going to music concerts and plays. She was predeceased by her father Palestine Croswell-Copes better known as John Copes; her maternal grandparents Bertice and Leroy Haines Sr; her paternal grandparents Marion Milburone and Palestine R. Copes; her Uncle Anthony D. Haines; and her beloved son Kijana Che' Bent Jr. Angie leaves to cherish her memories her mother Yvonne Copes; her daughters Nadirah Copes and Amirah Taylor; her grandchildren Ny'Zirah Gantz, Ny'Kirah Gantz, Ny'Shirah Gantz, Kimora Williamson, Kimani Williamson, Ny'Vadius Jones, and Maximus Williamson. She also leaves behind her 21 siblings and aunts and uncles whom were like siblings. Along with a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
