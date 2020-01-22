Coppolino, Mary Joan, - 83, of Margate, NJ, formerly of South Phila, passed away unexpectedly at home after being in failing health 1/16/20. She was the devoted mother to Cinthia Walberg (Edward), Charlene Grosso, and Claudia Pasco, deceased. She was a proud and loving Grandmom to Michael Andrea Grosso and Eric Walberg. They were the lights of her life. She is also survived by her loving brother Carlo Ciliberti (Janice), and their son and grandson, Carlo Jr, and Carlo III. She was predeceased by her parents, Margaret, Peter and her Step Dad, Stephen, her second husband, Salvatore Coppolino, baby sister, Josephine, sisters, Amelia and Henrietta. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends. She was a supervisor for Phila. Naval Shipyard, past member of Lionesses, Red Hats, and Sons of Italy. Mary Jo did it her way. In lieu of flowers, she would have preferred that you "Eat and Drink" with your family. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 23rd from 10-11 am at the Blessed Sacrament Church Chapel on Jerome Avenue Side, Margate. A memorial mass will follow at 11 am. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
