Copsey-Barber, Marcia Ann, - 46, Atlantic City passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Marcia was born in Somers Point to Raymond L. Copsey and Charlotte Dougherty Copsey. Marcia was formerly a cook at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Marcia could light up a room with her caring and fun-loving personality. She was a devoted daughter, mother and grandmother. Family was everything to Marcia. She enjoyed walking on the beach, dancing, listening to her music and being Mason's MIMI. Marcia is survived by her mother Charlotte Copsey, her father Raymond Copsey and her children Dillan Barber, Demi Barber, Rachel Barber, William "Billy" Barber III and her grandson Mason William Feliciano. She is also survived by her devoted sister Joanne Colligan (Pat), her brother Raymond L. Copsey (Candi) and her husband William Barber Jr. (separated). Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Marcia please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. Family services by Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Northfield.

To plant a tree in memory of Marcia Copsey-Barber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

