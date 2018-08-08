CORBIN, EDWIN THOMPSON SR., - 79, of Egg Harbor Township, Passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday ~ July 27th, 2018 at Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point, NJ. Edwin was born on September 12th, 1938 to the late Roger and Azelia Corbin, in Wilmington, DE. He was successfully involved in Food Service Management and loved his entire family. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday, August 11th, 2018 at 11:00a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church located at 704 Lexington Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A Viewing will be held from 9:00a.m.-10:45a.m., including refreshments for funeral attendees. Professional services provided by Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For additional information, please call Mikal's @ (609) 344-1131.
