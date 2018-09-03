Corbitt, Kimberly R. , - was born on December 10, 1967. She was born and raised in Atlantic City, to the late Marty Young and Esther Corbitt. She attended the Atlantic County public school system graduating in 1987. After graduation she became employed by Tropicana Hotel and Casino for 30 years, working in many departments within Tropicana until she was forced to resign due to illness.. Kimberly loved playing Bingo at Borgota and Golden Nugget Casinos. She is survived by her daughter Kamika Skinner, son RaShawn Skinner, and the love of her life grandson Josir Hill ,her children's father and life long friend Roger Skinner, mother Esther Corbitt, two sisters Karen Corbitt and Angela Corbitt, and a host of other family and friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held Wednesday September 5, 2018 11am New Hope Baptist Church 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ. Burial Private. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
