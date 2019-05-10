Corcoran, Margaret (Peggy) Grace (nee Starn), - It is with great sadness that the family shares that she passed peacefully on May 6, 2019 at the age of 88, in her nursing home in Ellicott City, MD from complications due to Alzheimer's. Born April 29, 1931 in Pleasantville, NJ she was the daughter of Charles Shepard Starn and Sophie Emma Starn (nee Hees) of Starn's Shoprite, one of fifteen children. Her loving husband George C. Corcoran Jr, her siblings Charles, Sophie, Esther, Fred, Jimmy, Elsie, Harry, Don and Cathaleen preceded Peggy in death. She is survived by her five children: Margo Corcoran, Colleen Rought, Kathleen Corcoran, George Corcoran III, Frank Corcoran, her grandchildren Michelle Einhorn, Colin Corcoran, George Rought, Jameson Corcoran, Cassidy Corcoran, Tanner Corcoran, great-granddaughter Sienna Einhorn, her sisters Lillian Hampton, Betty Rittenhouse, and her brothers Bob, Wesley, and Stan. She will always be remembered and deeply missed by her family, friends, and relatives for her loving compassionate kindness, being a devout Catholic, and her gourmet meals and desserts. A private funeral service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Pompano Beach, Florida on May 28 where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, our father. Memorial donations in memory of Peggy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) 800.272.3900. God Bless
