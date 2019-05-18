Corgliano, Robert, - 63, of Hammonton , NJ, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Robert moved to Hammonton when he was 16 years old and graduated from Hammonton High School in 1973. After graduating, he went to work at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard -NAVSSES as an Instrument Mechanic and Planner/Estimator for 19 years. Robert also worked for Berenato Contractors Inc. as well as a purchaser for M.L. Ruberton Construction. An avid outdoorsman, Robert belonged to Blueberry Hill Hunting Club in Wheelerville, PA, Quinton Sportsmen's Club, and was a member of the NRA. Robert is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Vera Corgliano He leaves behind his beloved wife of 40 years, Charlotte (nee Berenato) son, Robert (September) two daughters, Kristin Pistone (Mike) and Lindsay Cassario (P.J.) all of Hammonton, two brothers Michael Corgliano (Linda) of Bellmawr, NJ and Louis Corgliano (Rita) of Washington Township, NJ, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Chalie and Dawn Berenato and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Robert will be profoundly missed by his six grandchildren, Bobby and Alana Corgliano, Mikie and Chelsea Pistone, and Julia and P.J. Cassario. He will also be missed by his best friend and dog, Gunnar, and all of his shooting buddies. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing which will be held on Monday, May 20, from 6:009:00pm as well as Tuesday from 9:30-10:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish-St. Joseph Church Third & French Street, Hammonton, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or Eastern Pennsylvania Hemophilia Foundation, Victoria Business Center 1489 Baltimore Pike Springfield, PA 19064. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
