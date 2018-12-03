CORNELIUS, CARL ANTHONY, - 58, of Atlantic City, Departed this life on Tuesday, November 27th, 2018 at Philadelphia Veteran's Hospital. Carl was an Atlantic City native and was born on August 9, 1960. He spent his younger years as a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church. He attended Atlantic City public schools and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, Class of 1978. Upon completing high school, Carl served three years as a member of the United States Army. Following his service, he returned to Atlantic City where he held numerous jobs. Carl leaves behind: his Mother and Father, Juanita and Danual Hooper; his Daughter, Aleah Austin; his Grandson, Jacob Austin; his biological Father, Cyril Cornelius (Imogene); a very Special Friend, Lori Brandon and a host of family, cousins and friends. At the request of the family services will be private. Thank you for your respect and consideration. Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. (609) 344-1131.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.