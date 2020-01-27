CORNELL, CATHERINE J., - 84, of Cape May Court House, NJ, wife of the late Arthur F. Cornell, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020. Cathy was born in South Amboy on January 19, 1935 to Helen and John Salmon. She grew up in North Brunswick. After graduating from New Brunswick High School in 1953, she took employment with Bell Telephone. She met Arthur Cornell in 1956 and they were married in August of 1957. Because Art was in the Navy, she was constantly moving for the next 16 years. In March of 1959 she gave birth to twins, Bryan and Joyce. They made history at the time because they were the third largest set of twins born. She volunteered a great deal of her time to various military organizations and Naval Wives groups. She was president of the Naval Wives Club in Exmouth, Australia. She was Vice-President of the St. John Ambulance Corps, also in Exmouth. She opened and operated a toy section in the Navy Exchange. She was in charge of the welcoming committee to ensure that the incoming military families to Exmouth were settled in a good manner. She hosted many receptions and events for representatives of the Queen who visited Australia. Upon returning from Australia, she lived in Cherry Hill where she worked as a Teacher Aide in the Sharp Middle School. When she and Art moved to Cape May Court House in 1974, Cathy was the first person ever to hold a Teacher Aide position in the Middle Township School System. She worked as an aide until 1992 and she was very active in the Support Staff Organization. She served as both VicePresident and President of that organization. She was also very active in many other volunteer organizations. She was appointed to the Mayor’s Advisory Committee and later to the Middle Township Traffic Committee. She eventually became Chairperson of that committee. She served as Chairperson of the Middle Township Panel of the Cape May County Juvenile Conference Committee. She was active in the Middle Township Ambulance Corps and was a Life Member. As an active member of Our Lady of the Angels Church, Cathy took on many activities in support of the Church. She organized a Greeter’s Group to welcome people to Church on the weekends and ran the birthday call list. She devoted her time to working at the Peach Festivals and the Church Picnics. Cathy is survived by her daughter, Joyce Hedley; her grandchildren, Bryan (Valerie) Cornell II, Lynn Anne Hedley, and Robert Hedley II; her best friend and love of her life – her dog, Luke; and many close friends who were very special to her. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Cornell. Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, where viewing will be held from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Middle Township Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P. O. Box 331, Cape May Court House NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Most Popular
-
Phish confirmed for three-day Atlantic City beach concert
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
-
Margate man charged with beating father, ex-baseball player Bobby Woods, with golf club
-
A ticket does not guarantee you access to Trump's Wildwood rally
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.