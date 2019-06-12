Corporal, John Thomas, - 89, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully into the hands of the Lord; at home surrounded by his family on May 28, 2019. John was born in Chester, PA to Ruth and Roland Corporal on May 24, 1930. As a young man he served honorably in the United States Air Force. John leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Delores; sister, Ruth Long; daughters, Debbie, Sheiletta; sons, Johnny, Jr., Michael, Gary, Jerome, Ricky, Donald (Maria), and Jimmy; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Union Baptist Temple, 335 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Inurnment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. No flowers please. John would have appreciated donations made to your favorite church or charity in his memory. The family is forever grateful to the nurses and caregivers at Atlanticare Mainland and Angelic Hospice. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
