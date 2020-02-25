Corpus, Alfonso (AL), - of Egg Harbor Township, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 17th, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Victorina Santangelo, son Mark Corpus, grandson Lorenzo Santangelo, son in law Michael Santangelo, his brothers Peter and Santos Corpus, his sister Virginia Nuñez, his former wife and mother of his children, Monica Corpus who enjoyed grand-parenthood with him, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Al was born in Gary, Indiana to Santos and Victorina Gonzalez Corpus, Mexican immigrants seeking a better life for themselves and their children. Upon completing high school Al enlisted in the Army. Al served his country in Korea and was honorably discharged. He attended the University of Indiana in Bloomington where he received his Bachelors of Fine Art (1976) and Masters of Fine Art (1980). In 1980 he moved to New Jersey for a position at Stockton University where he was a professor for many years teaching print making and drawing. A well liked professor, co-worker and friend, Al touched the lives of many young artists and students and was a regular fixture at the VFW and other hang out spots near his home. Quiet and unassuming at first, if you sat next to him at the bar Al had a lot of stories to tell. Usually they were about his children or grandson whom he was most proud of, but sometimes he would tell you about his experiences as an artist and teacher, his time in Korea, his travels around the world or his life growing up in Gary Indiana. Al loved to cook, especially for friends and family and could be found in the kitchen during parties hovering over simmering spicy sauces and directing friends on prepping chilis for salsas. His love for spicy food was well known. Al loved the beauty of the world that surrounded him and expressed that love through his artwork, his singularly unique home and the various pieces of art he collected over the years. His life and legacy live on in his art. His family invites friends to attend a memorial service and celebration of his life, his art and his legacy on Saturday February 29th from 1pm - 4pm at the Stockton University Art Gallery Lakeside Lane, Galloway NJ 08205 (L Wing, near parking lots 6 and 7). A collection of Al's work will be on display for public viewing as well as a memorial to Al.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Alfonso Corpus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.