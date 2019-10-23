Corradetti, Anthony A., - 84, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019, at his residence in Ocean City with his family by his side. Born in Camden, Tony was 84 years old. Tony lived in Cinnaminson for 55 years and retiring to his Ocean City home 5 years ago. Beloved husband of 60 years to Marianne (nee Ambruso). Loving father of Maribeth (Gary) Stuffo, Robert Corradetti, Michael Corradetti and Gerard J. Asselta. Cherished Pop-pop to Gary, Nicholas, and Alexandria. Brother of late Marie Paesani. Also surviving are nephews Anthony and Joseph Paesani. Tony was the owner of Anthony Sales on Taylors Lane in Cinnaminson. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church community and St. Frances Cabrini Parish of OC, NJ A member of the Palmyra-Riverton-Cinnaminson Kiwanis. Tony enjoyed time spent with family and friends, eating, traveling, making deals and the power of multiplication. A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday, October 26th, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson, NJ. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will take place at Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. To share your memories of Tony, please visit www.givnish.com
