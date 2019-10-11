Corrigan, James, - 59, of Atlantic City, NJ, Beloved Brother James passed away at home in August 2019, He is survived by his daughter Jennifer and 2 Grandchildren, 5 Siblings. Diane Lewis of Los Angeles, Patrick of Phila, Edward of Seattle, Denise of Wildwood, and Kevin of Atlanta. Funeral Arrangements were Handled by Wimberg Funeral Home. A Private Family Memorial will be held on Sunday, October 13th at the home of His Daughter in Furlong Pa.
