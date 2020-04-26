Corso, Lucia Rayanna, - 12, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa to Christopher and Susan (Laine) Corso on January 23, 2008. Lucia was a student at Atlantic County Special Services School. She loved playing baseball at the Field of Dreams, Hoops for All, going to the beach in Sea Isle City, taking her dog for walks, dancing to WII Dance & Bowling, and shopping with Mommy. Lucia always had a smile and a greeting for everyone. She loved being with her friends and family and making pictures for them. Surviving are her parents, a brother: Christopher, grandparents: Pat and Norm Laine, Aunt and Uncle: Maria (Laine) and Richard Konzmann (cousins Alexandra, Sydney, Maxwell), Aunt and Uncle: Dorothy (Epple) and Stephen Laine (cousins Madison and Mason), Aunt and Uncle: Nina (Corso) and Mircea Rosu (cousins Cristian and Rada), Aunt and Uncle: Lisa Coleman and Joseph Corso (cousin Caitlin). A celebration of Lucia's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Lucia's memory can be sent to: Lucia Corso Memorial Fund, c/o The Godfrey Funeral Home of Egg Harbor Township, 4008 English Creek Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. Fund proceeds will go towards special needs playground equipment at one of Lucia's favorite playgrounds in her memory. Condolences for her family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
