Corson, Ann S. (nee Lihou), - of Marmora, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at her home. Ann was born in Paisley, Scotland and emigrated to the United States at the age of 11 with her mother and 6 siblings. Her life-long love of horses led to her work as a Horse Trainer for Waverly Farms in Dade County, FL. She ultimately retired from Sam's Club in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Ann was a skilled ceramics artist. Her ceramics gifts to family and friends will always be treasured. Ann also enjoyed reading, traveling,animals and walking dogs for Beacon Animal Rescue. Ann is predeceased by her parents, Alexander Lihou and Esther Lihou (nee Buckley), and husband Harvey J. Corson. She will be sadly missed by her children, Christine Ann Loebl (nee Corson) of Eckley, CO, Michael Corson of Marmora, NJ, and a granddaughter, Morgana Loebl also of Eckley, CO. She will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, Dorothy Sutherland, Jean MacNaughton, Esther Sutherland, John Lihou (Heather), William Lihou (Geraldine) and Alistair Lihou (Alice), and many nieces and nephews. Her Funeral Service and Interment are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
