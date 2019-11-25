Corson, Anne, - 101, of Cape May Court House, NJ was born 9/4/1918 and died 11/22/2019. For 40 years, she was Middle Township High School's cafeteria manager. Beloved mother of her son, George, and two daughters, Elizabeth and Carol; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. "At a time when the vilest of accusations were being slandered, by former family members, she sheltered me. She was my Guardian Angel." George Corson. No services are being scheduled at Anne's request. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1 Church Street, CMCH, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
