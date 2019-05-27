CORSON, MARGARET "Rita", - 82, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 24, 2019. She was born and raised in Philadelphia by the late Joseph A & the late Margaret Hardiman (Laigaie). Upon graduating West Catholic Girls School she met and married Bill Corson in 1956 and they recently celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. They moved to Atlantic City were she worked as a telephone operator supervisor. "Rita" enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and was often found at church, or lunch at The Crab Trap. Mom was a loving, forgiving, selfless person who loved her family & church. She walked with Jesus with whom she had a close relationship. So much so she instilled the love of the Lord in her children and grandchildren. Her greatest advice to them was to live a faith filled simple life. She is survived by her husband Bill Corson, her children; daughters Loretta Lux and Rosemary Butler and sons Thomas L., Christopher and Joseph A. Corson; 10 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Rosemary Fairweather, and her brother Thomas Hardiman. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Margaret "Ritia" Corson 11:00am Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 10:00am until Mass. The Rite of Committal will be private. Memorial donations in memory of "Rita" may be made to: St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. For condolences please visit: gormleyfuneralhomellc@comcast.net.
