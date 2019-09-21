Corson, Sandra D., - 48, of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. Born in Somers Point, NJ, she was a lifetime Ocean City, NJ resident. She was a proud member of the N.R.A. Sandra loved Disney and traveling to Lancaster, PA. She also loved cats and was a supporter of Mew to You Cat Rescue in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are two children, Toni D. Pindale and Andrew P. Pindale both of Ocean City, NJ, two brothers, Greg K. Corson, Jr. (Audra) of Vineland, NJ, and Anthony M. Corson, Sr. of Ocean City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday morning at 10 o'clock from St. Frances Cabrini RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 2nd Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from nine o'clock until the time of mass. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Mew To You, 959 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
