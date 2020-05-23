Corson, Shirley Ann, - 85, of Millville, was called home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020, Shirley contracted Covid-19 while battling other health issues and passed away under the loving care of nurses at Cape May Regional Hospital who were the go-between for her family due to the quarantine. Shirley was born in Connelsville, Pa to the late Katheryn Emma Lape and Harold Kenneth Lape. Her family moved to Woodbury, NJ where she graduated from High School with the class of 1955. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Corson (Zeek) of Millville whom she married on Sept. 14, 1957 at Kemble Methodist Church in Woodbury and moved to Millville where his family lived. Shirley worked at The Millville YMCA Daycare, Rennoc Corporation of Vineland, Dr. Mintz family practice and retired from Woolworths in Millville in 1995 after twelve years of service. She was an active church member for many years at Fourth United Methodist Church of Millville and enjoyed singing in the choir with her late husband, Charles. Her hobbies included reading, listening to music, playing cards, traveling with her husband, knitting and needlework. Her favorite bible verse is Deuteronomy 30:19 "Choose life in order that you may live". She moved to Woodview Estates in Mays Landing five years ago and was loved by the staff and residents there and enjoyed visits with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom along with their regular visits had monthly celebrations and luncheons there. Shirley is survived by her sister, Barbara(Lape)Moser and a sister-in-law, Doris Tomlinson of Laurel Lake; her two sons and their wives, David Corson and Christine of Mays Landing and Ken Corson and Joann of Chandler, AZ.; one daughter and son-in-law, Deborah (Corson) Williams and Leon; Eight grandchildren, Andrea (Williams) Bertulis and Andrew Williams of Millville, Rachel Corson and Kayla Corson of Mays Landing, Brian Corson, Ashley (Corson) Cuccaro, Christopher Ganning & Katelyn Kusa. And six great-grandchildren: Aria and Aurora Bertulis, Madison (Corson) Lilliman, Shawn Ganning, Shane & Christopher Kusa; as well as her lifelong friend, Pat Chapman of Millville, along with many nieces and nephews. We know she has left this world for greener pastures but she will be surely missed by those who love her here on earth. Our Mother always said, "When the Lord wants me, I'm ready"and "When it's my time to go, it's my time to go." And to that we say, "Did you have to go now"? A private graveside service will be held with Barr Funeral Home due to social distancing measures in place. Donations in memory of Shirley may be made to The Fourth Methodist Church of Millville.
