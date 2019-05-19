Cortes, Fredie (Freddy) , - 56, of Mays Landing passed away on May 15 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was a kind and gentle man who was Director of Hogar Crea Rehabilitation Center for 20 yrs where he helped many achieve and retain their sobriety. After retiring from there he went to work for Just four Wheels where he also made many life long friends. He is survived by his loving wife Wanda Cortes and three stepchildren that were his heart Elvin and Luis Robles and his baby girl Jennifer Robles and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother and stepfather Luz M Figueroa and Juan Figueroa, sisters Aida Santiago and Yolanda Cortes, brothers Jesus Cortes and Juan Figueroa Jr., and many nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brothers in law . Arrangements have been entrusted to Gormley Funeral Home. Services will be held Monday May 20th at Lady Star of The Sea from 9am to 11am, mass will follow. He will be laid to rest at Mays Landing Holy Cross Cemetery
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.