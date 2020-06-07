Corvari, Serafino John (Sandy), - 94, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully with family after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 2. Born in Atlantic City on January 16, 1926, Sandy's family returned to Italy in 1931, where he remained until returning to the US in 1946. He proudly served in the US Air Force and spent his career as a Federal Employee with the Social Security Administration. Sandy raised a family in Ventnor and moved to Somers Point after retirement. He was active in St. Joseph's parish Knights of Columbus and the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed watching Philadelphia sports teams and loved the operas of Puccini, especially when sung by Pavarotti. Sandy enjoyed the beach and walking the boardwalk with friends. He was a kind and outgoing person who could easily strike up a conversation with anyone. Sandy is predeceased by his wife, Marie, and his brother, John. He is survived by his son Paul (Patti) of Northfield; daughter Julie (Joe) of Wyckoff; son Steven (Yuriko) of Ocean City; grandchildren Joanna (Lawrence), Christina, Natalie, and Maria. Due to current circumstances, funeral services and burial are restricted to immediate family. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
