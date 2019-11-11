Cossaboon, SR. Barbara M. IHM, - 77, of West Chester, PA, formerly Sr. M. Elizabeth Bertrand, IHM passed on Nov. 8, 2019. In addition to her IHM Community, she is survived by her sisters Georgia (Donald) Embs, Patricia (Robert) Sheehan, Betsy (John) Gallagher, her brother Bert (Jane) Cossaboon, many loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by her parents Bert and Elizabeth Roseman Cossaboon. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 8:30-10:15am at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Int. private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr.

