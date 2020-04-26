Costa, Lisa M. (nee McMichael), - 56, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Lisa was born in Woodbury, and she lived in Woodbury Heights until moving to Hammonton 35 years ago. She worked as a hairstylist at Infinity Salon in Hammonton and she started her career at Lucci Hair Salon in Hammonton. Lisa was a member of the Hammonton All Sports Booster Club. She devoted her time to her family and enjoyed watching her children's sporting events. Although her career and hobbies were a big part of her life, Lisa was much more than the activities she took part in. Her smile was wide, her voice was loud, and her love was felt. Because of her character, memories of Lisa bring tears of laughter instead of tears of sorrow. Lisa forever lives on in the smiles of the people she loved the most. She was predeceased by her niece, Megan McMichael. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Costa, her daughter, Morgan Keys (Eric) and her son, Patrick Costa all of Hammonton, her parents, Albert and Catherine McMichael of Woodbury Heights, her brothers, Michael McMichael (Sandy) of Washington Township, and Robert McMichael of Woodbury Heights. Lisa is also survived by many brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held privately due to coronavirus restrictions and burial will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
