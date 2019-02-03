Costa, Margaret (Peggy), - 88, of Galloway, Margaret (Peggy) Costa, 88 of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, January 28, 2019. Peggy was a devoted mother to Michael (Bonnie) Costa and Debbie (Tom) Fortier; an adored Nana to Kristy (Meggi) Rothermel, Kevin (Leslie) Costa, Allison, Ryan Fortier, Ryan and Laura Turner; and a loving great grandmother to Jackson and Jacob Costa. She was a dear sister to many brothers and sisters and a loving Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Peggy is predeceased by her soul mate and husband, Joe, who together owned and operated Tioga Appliance Service for over thirty years. Peggy and Joe enjoyed the company of family and friends both in New Jersey and Florida, as they spent their later years as "snowbirds". Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing on Monday, February 4th from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway NJ 609-641-0001. Again on Tuesday, February 5th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at St Michael's Church, 10 N. Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Internment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
