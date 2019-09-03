Costanza, Anthony, - 93, of Galloway, NJ, passed away peacefully in his home on August 31, 2019. Anthony is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Louise, his daughter Barbara C. Donahue and his son Mark S. Costanza. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Joyce Costanza (nee Louderback), his son John Costanza (Donna), daughter Lisa McHugh (Brian), son-in-law James Donahue III, brother Joseph Costanza, and his beloved grandchildren Gregg (Theresa), James, Christopher, Colin, Haley, Justin, and David.Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Anthony's name to American Heart Association www.heart.org or the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

