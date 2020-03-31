Costello, Catherine W. (nee Groark), - 89, of Wildwood Crest, passed away today, March 27, 2020, at Crest Haven Nursing Home. Catherine was born in West Philadelphia on October 25, 1930. She married her Joseph in 1953 and moved to Long Island NY to raise their family. She is predeceased by her husband, her parents and her four siblings. Catherine leaves behind her son Joseph (Doris), her daughter Bette Ann (Johnny), and her grandchildren Melyssa, Alison, Cassie and Natalie, and great-grandchildren Markus and Danny. She also leaves behind many many nieces and nephews. Catherine made sure we all knew that we always had a place in her home and in her heart. Our family would like to send special thanks to the nurses and aids at Crest Haven that took such good care of her for such a long time. We will have a memorial service at a later date, when the world returns to normal. Condolence at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
