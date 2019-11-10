Costello, Joseph, - 78, of Marmora, passed away at Shore Medical Center on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Born in Philadelphia PA, Joe lived in South Philadelphia and most recently Marmora. He retired from the City of Philadelphia Health Department. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille (D'Urso) and 3 loving children Joseph (Marlo), Anthony (Kristen) and Tiffany (Christie) and 3 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by his first wife Joann (Bedrosian), his parents Joseph and Mary (Conzarri) and his sister and brother-in-law Caroline and Daniel Becker). A viewing will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10:00am till 11:00am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00am at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, Resurrection Church, 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora NJ. Burial Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Maximilian Kolbe Food Pantry or St. Vincent dePaul Society, both at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Rd., Marmora NJ 08223 or Mass Cards would be appreciated.
