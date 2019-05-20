Costello, Philomena "Mae", - 94, of Ocean City, passed away on May, 17, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Panza, Italy to Leon & Marianna Calise. Philomena and her sister ran Phil's beauty shop for many years before she left to work at Shriver's for over thirty years. Philomena volunteered much of her time at St. Augustine's, where she served on the PTA, Bereavement Committee, and numerous Bible studies. She was very much dedicated to her faith as a member of the Alter Rosary Society. She is survived by her sons; Leon (Jennifer) Costello, Michael (Nora) Costello, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her sister Carmela Rosch. Philomena is predeceased by her husband Leon Costello, her brothers, Michael Calise, Vincent Calise and her sisters, Jane Palermo and Joanne Kianka. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 am until 10:45 am. Burial will follow mass in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in her name to either House of Charity/Catholic Strong St. Damien Parish. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
