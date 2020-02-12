Costello, Winifred (Winnie), - 90, long time resident of Willingboro and more recently of Ventnor passed peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9. 2020. She was born March 19 in Hazleton, PA and was predeceased in death by her husband John J Costello; parents Owen and Lucy (nee Mann) Sharkey; sisters Rita (Joseph) Rocosky and Anne (Arthur) Sanflippo. She graduated from Bloomsburg College with a degree in teaching and taught for a few years until she married and became an Air Force wife living all over the United States and in England. Surviving are her children, Meg (Barry) Armstrong, Patricia, John (Jennifer) Costello, Kathleen and the light of her life Michael; her two grandsons Stephen and Samuel Costello who she adored and prayed so hard for when they were born; and many nieces and nephews whose graduation parties, weddings and baby showers she loved attending. Winnie led an active life. She loved traveling to Myrtle Beach with her son Michael and her friends. She was a PAL softball coach, a Special Olympics coach, a Holy Innocents instructor, delivered Meal on Wheels and sat on the Burlington County Board of Directors for ARC of NJ. She had all the love in the world and instead of keeping it to herself she shared it with everyone around her. She was the greatest mother anyone could have hoped to have. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. A viewing will take place, under the direction of the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood NJ 08221 on Friday evening February 14, 2020 from 6-8 pm. A viewing will be held on Saturday February 15, 2020, at St, Joseph's R.C. Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 from 11 am-12 noon and a Mass of Christian burial will follow immediately. Burial will be private at the family's convenience at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hainesport. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to Easter Seals Northfield 535 Tilton Rd., Northfield, NJ or JDRF 200 Vesey St. 28th Floor, NY, NY 10281 or that you provide volunteer service hours to a charity of your choosing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
To plant a tree in memory of Winifred Costello as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.