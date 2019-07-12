Coulter, James J., - 92, of Ocean View, NJ passed to his heavenly home on July 8, 2019. He was 92. Born in Philadelphia, PA the oldest son of Joseph A. and Estella Palasz Coulter, he was raised from an early age to take responsibility for all those that would come after and faithfully did this his entire life up to his passing. Jim served in the United States Navy in World War II in the Pacific arena flying as a crew member on Catalina PBYs with the rank of AOM 2c. After the war, he married the love of his life Doris (Camp) Coulter and settled for a majority of their lives in Sea Isle City and Ocean View, N.J. Jim owned and operated Coulter Electric as an electrical contractor and he and his wife Doris raised seven children and were actively involved in many community organizations. As the parent of a special needs child, Jim was a fierce advocate for the educational and resource needs of parents facing these issues and for programs for the children of Cape May County. In the 1960s he was a member of the County "Bridging the Gap" committee which led to the eventual formation of the Cape May County Special Services School District and the state of the art resources and facilities for those with special needs that exist today. Over his lifetime Jim served as member and President of the Cape May County Special Services School Board (17 years), the State of New Jersey School Board Special Education Committee, the Marie Katzenbach School for the Deaf Superintendent's Advisory Committee ,the New Jersey Special Services Schools Committee and other organizations addressing the interest and concerns of those with special needs. Jim is survived by his wife of 72 years, Doris E. (Camp) Coulter, his seven children Susann E. Coulter of North Cape May; James J. Coulter, Jr. (Linda) of Irmo, South Carolina; Margaret C. Dickinson (Brian) of Villas, NJ; Deborah C. Murphy (Arthur Ford) of Linwood, NJ; Joseph M. Coulter of Princeton, NJ; John P. Coulter (Lisa) of Schnecksville, Pa.; Martha J. Coulter of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Burial will be private. Memorial gifts may be donated to the James J. Coulter Media Center of the Special Services School District of Cape May County, Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, N.J. 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
