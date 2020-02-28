Cowan, Mary D., - 72, of Tuckerton, N.J., passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Seacrest Nursing & Rehab., Little Egg Harbor. She was born and raised in White Plains, N.Y. After marrying her husband she lived in California, moving back to Woodbridge Twp. area of N.J., prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor/Tuckerton area. Mary worked as a secretary for her husband's Accounting Firm. She was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor. Mary is predeceased by her husband Christopher F. Cowan. She is survived by her sons Christopher Cowan Jr. and wife Mary, of Marshville, N.C., and Michael Cowan, of Everett, WA., her daughter Virginia Lund and husband Todd, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., sisters Joan Ryan, West Nyack, N.Y., and Barbara Zimmerman, West Windsor, N.J., grandchildren Melissa (Mike), Megan, Todd Jr., Paul, Victoria, and James, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, from 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, March 3, from 9:30-10:30 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said Tuesday, March 3, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor. Burial will follow in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, N.J. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

