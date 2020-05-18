Cowan, Sr., Harry Joseph, - 77, of Green Creek, NJ, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on May 10, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1942 to the late David and Violet (Ellison) in Wildwood, NJ and later grew up on Main Street in South Seaville. He was one of 14 children. He attended St. Joseph's Elementary School in Sea Isle City and Middle Township High School. He served in the United States Army from June 21, 1960 through May 1, 1963. He left with an Honorable Discharge having served as a Light Weapons Infantryman with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Airborne Battle Group, 187th Infantry, Fort Bragg, NC. After returning from the Army he worked for Barrett Paving Company for several years and in the late 60's he started his own business; Harry J Cowan, Excavating Contractor. In 1966 he built his house with his father-in-law, Arthur Conover and resided there for the rest of his days. As a young man he enjoyed harness racing and always had a love for all things country and western. He was an avid hunter during the winters and in the summers he spent most of his free time on his boat fishing the local back bays or on the Delaware Bay. He had an inherent passion for vegetable gardening and his yearly crop of Pole Limas were always prized. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Judy Marie (Conover) Cowan, his four children; Jacqueline McCabe, Harry, Jr. (Anne) Cowan, Arthur (Kimberly) Cowan and Josette (Edward) Adams. He was blessed to have 8 loving grandsons; Harry III (Sarah) Cowan, Aaron Cowan, Andrew Cowan, Jacob (Kate) Cowan, Keith (Savannah) Arenberg, Erik Arenberg, Matthew Marino, Jude Adams and two beautiful granddaughters; Courtney Petersen and Catharine Adams. He had the pleasure of having a great grandson Harry IV and a great granddaughter Wren Cowan. He is also survived by his eight siblings; Joan Repici, David (Andrea) Cowan, Jimmy (Lois) Cowan, Catherine (Ole) Olson, Elizabeth (Michael) Keever, Mabel Cowan, Mary Dougherty and Theresa Bowels. He was predeceased by his brothers; Raymond and Michael Cowan and a brother at birth and sisters Nancy Christjohn and her husband Roger, and Judy (Levering) Frankel. He has many nieces and nephews as well. Memorial donations may be made to the Angelic & Palliative Hospice Care, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
