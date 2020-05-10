Cowley, James Matthew, - 60, of Atlantic City, died at home on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Born November 16, 1959, in Wynnewood PA, Jim was raised in Bala-Cynwyd PA and summered in Ventnor City. Before his recent retirement, he held numerous positions and held a distinguished career in the Atlantic City gaming industry. An avid boatsman, engineer and craftsman, "Jimmy" was a true mariner and outdoorsman who loved to travel. His passions were being on the water or on his Harley. He was an accomplished storyteller and lovable man who had the gift of being able to make everyone laugh with his great sense of humor; he will be missed by many. Jim is predeceased by his parents, John and Jean Cowley. He is survived by the love of his life, Josephine (Jodi) Morro; his sisters Eileen D'Agustino (Carmine J.), Annemarie O'Brien (William deceased), Margaret and brother Jack (Nora). He will be also missed by nephews Matt and Marc D'Agostino and nieces Melissa Kuchinski (Greg) and Liz Cowley. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
