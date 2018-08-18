COX, AARON JOSEPH, - of Dorchester, NJ, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Atlantic Care Medical Center in Atlantic City. Born on August 5, 1994 in Vineland, he was the son of Joseph and Pamela Cox. He graduated from Millville High School, Class of 2012 and later attended Gannon University on a baseball scholarship while majoring in Criminal Justice. During his time at Gannon, Aaron left his mark by setting several notable records as a starting pitcher as well as a position player. On the mound, he was Gannon's all-time leader in strikeouts, shutouts, complete games, lowest opponent batting average, most strikeouts per nine innings, as well as second in earned run average. At the plate, Aaron broke Gannon's single season homerun record during his Freshman year and was among the leaders in career homeruns. These statistics were achieved in a 3-year period, making them all the more impressive. After his Junior year, Aaron was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and was presently pitching in their minor league system with the Inland Empire 66ers. Aaron had a great passion for bow hunting, duck hunting, fishing. golf and bowling. He was a lifetime member and part of the Dorchester United Methodist Church family. Aaron was a kind soul with a huge heart, and his mission in life was to make people laugh at every possible opportunity. Above all else, Aaron held the special bonds with his dear family and friends closest to his heart. Left to carry on his legacy and cherish his memory are his biggest fans, parents Joseph and Pamela Cox, brother Kyle Cox, sister Jessica Trout and brother-in-law Mike Trout, grandparents Joyce Meyh, Mary (Polly) and Gary Munkelt, aunts Peggy Munkelt, Lisa Cox and Mary Ruth Cox, and cousin Emilee Shaw. He was predeceased by his grandfather Joseph B. Cox, Sr. All are welcome to attend a viewing held at Dorchester United Methodist Church (453 Main Street Dorchester, NJ) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm. A viewing will also be held on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at Chestnut Assembly of God Church (2554 E. Chestnut Avenue Vineland, NJ) from 10:00am to 12:00pm, with the funeral service beginning at 12:00pm with Rev. Ray Schmeling and Rev. William Hess officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Aaron's name can be made to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street Philadelphia, PA or www.donors1.org To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
