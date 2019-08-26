Cox Cruz, Christa Michelle (nee Callaway), - 43, of Oaklyn, NJ, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. Christa was known to be the "Oaklyn Mom" who was the "Jack of all trades" and "the glue" that kept everyone together and on track. She enjoyed baking, gardening, hosting parties, building and fixing things with Will, and was always active in the community. She enjoyed spending lots of quality time with her family and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Christa is survived by her children, Alexus Cox, William Antonio Cruz Jr., Courtney Cruz, Michael Cruz, Tyler Cruz, and Maverick Cruz; parents Robert A. Callaway of Egg Harbor Township and Barbara A. Baker of Hilton Head, S.C.; fiancé William Cruz; and brother, Gregory Callaway of Merchantville. Memorial services were held August 19 at the Inglesby & Sons Funeral Home in Pennsauken. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cruz family via GoFundMe.com or the funeral home.

