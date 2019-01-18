Cox, Geraldine, - 74, of EHT, ***NOTICE*** Funeral Services may be postponed due to another tragic loss in the family. Please check Boakes Funeral Home Website at www.boakesfuneralhome.com or call at 609-625-2324 for updated information.
