Cox, Geraldine, - 74, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away suddenly on January 14. Gerri grew up in Philadelphia, PA before moving to EHT in 1984. Gerri Was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Richard Cox; sister, Arlene; and grandson, Christopher. Gerri is survived by her four children: David, Steven, Lisa (Burke), and Jeffrey; and her brother, Kenneth Coluzzi; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Gerri's life will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on Saturday, January 19th from 11am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Information & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
