Cox, Jeanne Christine (Evans), - 73, of Northfield, and formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Jeanne was a 1964 graduate of Mainland Regional High School. She retired from Arthur W. Ponzio Co. and Associates of Atlantic City and formerly worked for twenty years at Prudential in Linwood. Jeanne is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years, Thomas, her daughter Shannon (Cox) Murphy and her husband James, along with her two treasured granddaughters, Maeve and Norah. She is also survived by her brother, Jim Evans, his wife Rosie, and their families. She was predeceased by her son Jeff, in 1994, her mother Christine Evans, and her father Thomas Evans. Jeanne's family is forever grateful to her doctors, caregivers, and therapists who supported her during her battle. A service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 10 AM until 12 PM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Galloway, NJ. The family requests in lieu of flowers, kindly make a contribution in Jeanne's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) at mymsaa.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
