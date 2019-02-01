Cox, Karen J.(nee Orlik), - 71, of Egg Harbor CITY, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2019. Karen was well-known in her workplace of Incollingo's Market as the master sandwich maker. She attended Bayonne High School and has held many interesting positions from bartender to hairdresser. Karen especially loved travelling, all things Disney, and entertaining family during the holidays. She will be missed dearly by family and friends alike. Karen is survived by her daughter Michele Cox and future son-in-law Michael Branin, son Timothy (Veronica) Cox, granddaughter Kaylee, sisters Gayle (Robert) Tedino and Renee (Doug) Smith and brother Kevin (Susan) Orlik. She is predeceased by her loving husband Michael Cox, parents Edward Orlik and Irene Dunn, and sister Sue Doria. Visitation will take place on Monday, February 4, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave. Egg Harbor City 08215 609-965-0357. A short service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Karen's name. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
