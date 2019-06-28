Cox, Susan C., - 57, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Havertown, Pa to Louise (nee Azzari) Craig and the late Harry "Buddy" Craig she has been an area resident for many years. Susan was a graduate of Cardinal O'Hara High School Class of 1979. She worked in Accounts Payable for Action Supply in Seaville, NJ. In additional for her father she was predeceased by a brother: Robert "Bobby" Craig. Surviving are her husband: John Cox, two sons: John (Kelly) Cox of Cape May Court House, NJ, Andrew (Gabrielle) Cox of New Milford, CT. and two grandchildren: J. P. and Abigail. Also surviving are her mother: Louise (nee Azzari) Craig and sisters: Deborah (Dennis) Cherubino, Denise (Jim) Meikle, Teresa (Stephen) Morris, Karen (Paul) O'Rangers, Linda (Gary) Bogan. A Time for Family and Friends to Share Memories of Susan will be offered on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 o'clock until time of sharing. Memorial contributions are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Hospital, stjude.org or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Driver killed after car hits utility pole in Galloway Township
-
Videos show 2018 DWI arrest of off-duty Lower Township police officer
-
Mullica police chief gets raise, goes on paid leave and will retire
-
Eldorado buys Caesars in deal valued at $17.3B
-
Mark Wahlberg drives crowd crazy at opening of Atlantic City Wahlburgers
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering graduations throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
The Press of Atlantic City is covering proms throughout the season. Check out our galleries so far for this year.
promotion
‘My Happy Place’ is a Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
Latest Local Offers
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.