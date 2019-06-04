Coyle, Charles J., Sr., - of Absecon, passed away on June 1, 2019 at home with his family. Born in Philadelphia to Andrew and Emily Coyle, Charles moved to Pleasantville in 1945 and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1952. He earned an Electrical Engineering Certificate from International Correspondence Schools in 1958 and spent 17 years at Atlantic City Electric Co. He worked 30 years as VP and General Manager of Deull Fuel Co. and 10 years as Community Service Rep for McAllister. Charles also served 30 years in the NJ Army National Guard before retiring as Lieutenant Colonel Field Artillery. Charles has served as President or Chairman in many civic and political communities including AC Jaycees, AC Rotary, AC Chamber of Commerce, AC Salvation Army earning the General William Booth Award, Absecon City Council, Absecon Zoning Board, Absecon United Way Campaign, Treasurer Absecon Republican Campaign Committee, 157th Field Artillery Battalion Association, Trustee Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey, Treasurer Better Home Heat Council of Delaware Valley, Secretary of Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem County Fuel Dealers Association and a member of the PHS Class of '52 Reunion Committee. Charles enjoyed live theatre, gourmet cooking, hosting a party, world travel, golf, mathematics, reading, artillery, and organizing many Boardwalk Parades (26 in 20 years), but most of all he treasured his wives, family, and friends. Charles is predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Emily Coyle; brothers, Andy and Jim; his first wife of 26 years, Marie (Breen); his second wife of 26 years, "Chickie" Antoinette (Capille), and Angels, Linda Tiso and Winnie English. He is survived by his sister, Susan Moore; his children, Evelyn Subotin (Peter) of Absecon, Karen Wimberg (Dean Flanagan) of Galloway, Charles Coyle (Gwen) of Egg Harbor Twp., Janet Fortiner of San Diego, CA, Vicki Lowther of Absecon; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and his loving Angels of many yearsAlbertine Becker, Kathy Varallo, and Rose Marie McCarthy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6th starting at 9:30 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM at Beacon Evangelical Church, 420 S. 6th Ave, Galloway. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. Donations may be made to The Salvation Army of Atlantic City or Atlantic City Rotary Scholarship Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
