Coyle, James J. Jr., - 67, of Brigantine, passed away suddenly on Monday June 10, 2019. Jim was born in Pleasantville to the late James J. Sr. and Josephine "Jo" (Clark) Coyle. He was a excellent and creative cook who was formerly employed at Bally's Hotel and Casino and he was also a real estate agent. He enjoyed football especially his Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. He enjoyed camping, surfing and going on ski trips. He really enjoyed live music be it attending concerts or watching his brother's band play. He was an avid fisherman and an expert marksman with almost any kind of rifle. He enjoyed family outings especially BBQ's." Jim is survived by his brother Tim (Teri Basjamin), his sister Lois (Michael Duffy), his nieces Jessica DeBiase (Frank) and Catie, his nephews Tim Jr. (Alison) and Jamie and his great niece Lauren. He is also survived by his ex wife and best friend Rhoda Fisher and his dog Sammy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jim's Life Celebration and gathering on Saturday June 15, 2019 from 10 to 11am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Memorial Service will follow at 11am. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Jim please visit www.keatesplum.com Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
