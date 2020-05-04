COYLE (nee Yienger), Barbara A., - 89, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. She was married for 50 years to her late husband, James J. Coyle, who passed away in 2004. Barbara is also predeceased by her dear brother, John (Jack) Yienger. Barbara will be dearly missed and forever loved by her three children, Karen Coyle, Kathleen (and husband John) Campolieto and Kevin (and wife Mary) Coyle, her precious three grandchildren, Kelly Schroll Wood (and husband, Kyle), Megan Schroll (and fiancé Corey Timmerman) and Ryan Coyle, and her four loving great grandchildren, Briana, Joshua, Aidan and Declan, as well as sisters-in-law Edatha (Edie) Callahan (and husband Robert) and Coral Yienger, brother-in-law Joseph Coyle, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Barbara was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She graduated from Eastern High School where she developed a group of lifelong friends. She relocated to Paterson, NJ after marrying in 1953, and lived there until retiring with her husband to North Cape May in 1984. Barbara worked for many years as an accounting clerk including several years working at the Wonder Bread Plant in Paterson, NJ, where she had a reputation for being a hardworking and dedicated employee. Barbara enjoyed many pastimes including baking, gardening, playing bridge and crocheting and was active in many organizations including the Women's Community Club of Cape May, the Red Hat Society and Lower Township's Gardening-by-the Sea. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Cape May and enjoyed participating in Bible Study. She also volunteered her time, baking for and calling bingo for the seniors at the Crest Haven Nursing Facility. She loved to socialize, play cards and board games, and spend time with her friends and family; she especially enjoyed when her three grandchildren and her four great grandchildren, who knew her as GG, came to visit. Her favorite thing to do was go to the beach in Cape May, where she could be found during the summer on most nice days. Live-stream accessibility only - and will be available by clicking this link http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/27983684 on Wednesday (May 6th). The live-stream will be activated at 12:15pm and Barbara's funeral ceremony will begin at 12:30pm with Rev. Jeanette Block presiding. Interment will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Women's Community Club of Cape May, earmarked for their scholarship fund, would be greatly appreciated. Donations can be made to "WCCCM" 821 Kathryn Blvd, Cape May NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
