Coyle, Sr., SSG Joseph Michael, - of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully from a lengthy illness on April 10, 2019 at the Vineland Veterans Home. He is survived by his son, Joseph M. Coyle Jr. and daughter, Kim Breviti. Joseph had five grandchildren. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters. At the family's request, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans' Administration in memory of Joseph Michael Coyle, Sr. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
