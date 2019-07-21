Craig, Jean, - at the age of 101, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17th in the arms of her loving children, in Boca Raton, Florida. Jean was born in Trenton, NJ to her loving parents Jennie Legg Seidenglanz and Edward A. Seidenglanz. She began studying piano at the tender age of 5 at the Trenton Conservatory of Music, and became an accomplished pianist. Jean went on to graduate from Trenton State College with a degree in education and taught 1st grade in the Princeton School District until she married William J. Craig and they began a family. Together they raised 5 children. Jean returned to teaching, a career she loved, at Robinson School in Hamilton Twp. where she taught Kindergarten until retiring in 1980. She was able to use her music and creative talents to infuse a love of learning in her little students. Jean loved classical music, traveling (has traveled over a million miles since retirement), designing and sewing her and her children's/grandchildren's wardrobes and costumes, and most of all, spending time with her family. Jean is survived by her two daughters Nancy Craig Abbott and son-in-law Arthur C. Abbott of Boca Raton, FL, and Susan Craig Malloy of Cookstown, NJ, as well as two sons, James Craig of Boca Raton FL and Babette Langille, and Robert Craig of Ocean City, NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jennifer Malloy Zonnas and grandson-in-law Christopher Zonnas, Jessica Malloy and Patrick Martz, James Malloy and granddaughter-in-law Rachel Malloy, and John Malloy. She was affectionately known as GGmom to her three great-grandchildren: Sebastian and Fiona Zonnas and Sophia Malloy. Jean also leaves behind so many dear friends that are like family. Jean was preceded in death by her husband William J. Craig, her son William E. Craig, her grandson, Joseph Malloy, her son-in-law Michael A. Malloy, her brother Edward Seidenglanz and her parents Jennie and Edward Seidenglanz. Jean will be remembered for her generous, kind, talented and adventurous spirit. She IS the 'light of her family's life' that they will carry with them forever. Friends may call Thursday Evening, July 25th from six until eight o'clock at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning, July 26th at half past ten o'clock from Immaculate Conception Church of Our Lady of the Angels Parish, 540 Chestnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery, Trenton, NJ. Memorials in memory of her son Bill Craig may be given to: Jefferson Weinberg ALS Center, Attn: Kate Monahan, Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience & Vickie and Jack Farber Institute for Neuroscience, JHN-4th floor- Suite 408, 900 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107. https://w3.jefferson.edu/giving/weinberg-als-center.html or St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ATLAS CONSTRUCTION ROOFING SIDING All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathr…
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.