Cramer, Larry, - 50, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed on February 2, 2020. A US Marine Corp Veteran, he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Surviving are his wife, Johneen Cramer; two sons, Jacob and Larry Cramer; step-daughter, Savannah; grandson, Beaux; mother and step-father, Lillian Hoey-Gomez and Henry Gomez; his sister, Gale, and husband Dan Jones. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Cramer, Sr. A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM with Funeral Services to follow 6 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Service information
Feb 10
Memorial Gathering
Monday, February 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Memorial Gathering begins.
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Guaranteed delivery before Larry's Memorial Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Playground Pier tenants optimistic about future after sale
-
Atlantic City apartment raid yields 1,000 bags of heroin
-
Lascheid, Vincent
-
EHT police to hold meeting with Zion Park residents after fatal shooting, attempted robbery
-
Atlantic City casinos execs say increased air service would make 'big difference'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
ACE OF SPADES DUMPSTERS House Clean-Outs, Yard Clean-Up, Small Demo, Sheds, Garages, Basemen…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.