Cramer, Larry, - 50, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed on February 2, 2020. A US Marine Corp Veteran, he was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Surviving are his wife, Johneen Cramer; two sons, Jacob and Larry Cramer; step-daughter, Savannah; grandson, Beaux; mother and step-father, Lillian Hoey-Gomez and Henry Gomez; his sister, Gale, and husband Dan Jones. He was predeceased by his father, Larry Cramer, Sr. A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, February 10, 2020, from 4 to 6 PM with Funeral Services to follow 6 PM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)

Service information

Feb 10
Memorial Gathering
Monday, February 10, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
6:00PM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
